Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 20.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $264,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $207.21. 70,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.