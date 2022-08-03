Ventas (VTR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ventas (NYSE: VTR) recently:

7/29/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2022 – Ventas had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

7/25/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Ventas had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Ventas was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

6/22/2022 – Ventas is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Ventas was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/8/2022 – Ventas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. 1,441,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Articles

