Veritas Asset Management LLP Buys 30,000 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.52% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MSM shares. Stephens cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

