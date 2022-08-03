Veritas Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang Trading Up 3.2 %

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 49,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,190,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.37. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

