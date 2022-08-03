Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.67 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.94.

Vertiv Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,688. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,177.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertiv Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

