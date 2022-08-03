VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.94. VirnetX shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 309,733 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 56,565.71%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 44,951 shares of company stock worth $53,810 in the last three months. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 170,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

