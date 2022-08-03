Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Stock Price Down 42.3%

Shares of Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Rating) were down 42.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Vivic Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

About Vivic

(Get Rating)

Vivic Corp. operates as a travel agency in the Dominican Republic. The company organizes individual and group tours, such as cultural, recreational, sport, business, eco tours, and other travel tours. It also engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under the brand Monte Fino; operation of Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy and of yacht services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.