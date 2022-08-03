Vodafone Group Public (VOD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group Public (LON: VOD):

8/1/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 168 ($2.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 168 ($2.06) to GBX 165 ($2.02). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/25/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/18/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/11/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 225 ($2.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/5/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 168 ($2.06). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 122 ($1.49) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/28/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/22/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 150 ($1.84).

6/13/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 175 ($2.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/9/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 150 ($1.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/6/2022 – Vodafone Group Public was given a new GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.2 %

VOD traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 120.48 ($1.48). 160,269,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,927,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2,008.00.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £380,174.50 ($465,843.03).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

