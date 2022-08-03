Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

VYGR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 376,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,753,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,907,113.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Pierce sold 9,512 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $63,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 80,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 620.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Stories

