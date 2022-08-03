Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 12,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 46,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 14.3% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.32. The stock had a trading volume of 81,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007,913. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $359.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.