Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $543.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

