Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 148,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,725. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.93.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

