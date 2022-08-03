WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,499 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.38% of Addus HomeCare worth $50,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.