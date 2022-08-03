Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 213,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,767. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $122.98. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

