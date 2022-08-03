Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.73. 5,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,476. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.