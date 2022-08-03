Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after buying an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.31.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $9.23 on Wednesday, hitting $697.94. 1,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $659.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

