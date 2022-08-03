Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,888. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

