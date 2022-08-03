Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,435 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 7,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $61.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

