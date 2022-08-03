Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Masco (MAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

8/1/2022 – Masco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $60.00.

7/29/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/15/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00.

7/14/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Masco Stock Down 1.9 %

MAS stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.23. 1,944,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 18.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

