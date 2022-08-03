West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Insider Silji Abraham Sells 5,374 Shares

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $343.72. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,732. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,432,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

