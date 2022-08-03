Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLKP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.