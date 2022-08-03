Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE WLKP traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. 93,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

