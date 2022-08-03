Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in July

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Whitbread Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WTBDY opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Whitbread Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whitbread Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTBDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($49.01) to GBX 4,150 ($50.85) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Peel Hunt cut Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Liberum Capital upgraded Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($44.36) to GBX 2,790 ($34.19) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($46.20) to GBX 3,910 ($47.91) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,712.50.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

