Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in July

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of WTBDY opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
