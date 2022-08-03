William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.14.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $127.73. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 139,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

