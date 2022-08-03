Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,188. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

