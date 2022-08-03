WOM Protocol (WOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.29 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

