WT Wealth Management Has $1.46 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,224,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.55. 10,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

