WT Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.77. 34,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

