WT Wealth Management Purchases 3,422 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 10.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $9.46 on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,274. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.