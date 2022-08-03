WT Wealth Management Purchases 36,515 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 244,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 94,589 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 48,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

