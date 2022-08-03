WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

