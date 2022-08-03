WT Wealth Management Sells 1,673 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDHQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 217,511 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDHQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 132,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

