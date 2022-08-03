Xaya (CHI) Price Hits $0.0822 on Exchanges

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $3.98 million and $11,399.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.72 or 0.07082079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00159228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00251668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.72 or 0.00707127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.16 or 0.00582225 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

