Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49 to $1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.49-$1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

NYSE:XHR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

