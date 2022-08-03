XP Factory (LON:XPF) Trading Up 0.3%

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.26 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.21). Approximately 30,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 374,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.20 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.21. The company has a market capitalization of £25.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

