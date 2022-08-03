Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Xylem also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.30.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 55,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,577. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Xylem by 159.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.