Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
