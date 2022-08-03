YFDAI.FINANCE Price Reaches $35.56 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $35.56 or 0.00155504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $141,724.62 and approximately $204,093.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00629578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018060 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035277 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.