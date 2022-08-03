Yield Guild Games Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.19 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $92.19 million and $15.66 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.