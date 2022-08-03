Yield Guild Games Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.19 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $92.19 million and $15.66 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Coin Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.