Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 15,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,329. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YTEN shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

