Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2,081.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 15,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,329. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on YTEN shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.