Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 43% Over Last Week

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $169,260.96 and $599.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 43% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00631802 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035175 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,235,260,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,168,343 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

