Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $460.83.

ZBRA stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.26. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

