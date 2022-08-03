Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $810,786.71 and approximately $21,284.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

