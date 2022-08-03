Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) and ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Financial Survey

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZEN Graphene Solutions and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEN Graphene Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Zentek’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentek is more favorable than ZEN Graphene Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.08) -35.50 Zentek $280,000.00 794.88 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -20.36

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ZEN Graphene Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zentek. ZEN Graphene Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zentek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZEN Graphene Solutions and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEN Graphene Solutions N/A -38.60% -35.82% Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52%

Volatility and Risk

ZEN Graphene Solutions has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zentek beats ZEN Graphene Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

