ZEON (ZEON) Trading 471.8% Higher This Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded 132.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $366.58 million and approximately $302,230.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZEON has traded 471.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.