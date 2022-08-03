ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,238 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

