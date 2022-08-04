11,100 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 56.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 255,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $1,026,000.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $34.04 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

