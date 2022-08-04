1,156 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after acquiring an additional 209,554 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after acquiring an additional 163,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after acquiring an additional 153,416 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19,064.8% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 151,565 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $282.14 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average of $283.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ANSYS from $304.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.