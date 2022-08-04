12,281 Shares in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CMT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

