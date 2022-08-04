14,917 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,861,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

